'He’s Probably The Best Bowler in T20s': Josh Hazlewood Feels India Will Miss Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup

Team India suffered a massive blow as reports suggested that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Bumrah has been the leading pacer for India across formats in the past few years and his absence in T20 WC is going to make the Indian bowling attack a bit vulnerable. The BCCI has yet not officially given a statement about Bumrah missing the mega ICC event. However, he has already been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa.

Premier Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood feels that India will miss the services of Bumrah in T20 WC as he called him the best bowler in the shortest format of game.

“He’s probably the best bowler in T20s as far as I’m concerned. Seeing him go about his business in the IPL and international cricket, a couple of unbelievable yorkers throughout the last few games in India, his change of pace is phenomenal. They’re really going to miss him,” the 31-year-old told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

Bumrah had sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and is confirmed out of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj has been named Bumrah’s replacement in the T20I series against South Africa.

Earlier, BCCI announced that Bumrah felt some discomfort in the back during the practice session ahead of the first T20I against South Africa.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I,” the BCCI tweeted.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.



Earlier, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, he also missed the first T20I against Australia but returned to play the last two matches of the series. He is expected to start his rehab soon at NCA.

