'He's Ready, no Issues': Australia Confident David Warner Will Open in 2nd Test

Australia’s hero in the opening Ashes Test Travis Head has said ahead of the pink-ball game in Adelaide from December 16 that opener David Warner was a “bit sore" after being struck on the ribs by a Mark Wood delivery during his first innings knock of 94, but added that the batting stalwart was in “good space" for the next match.

The hosts have already been hit by injury woes with pace bowler Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the second Test and his return for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG from December 26 subject to fitness.

Also Read: England Captain Root Backs Ashes Flops Leach And Burns

Warner, too, didn’t bat in the second innings of the first Test as Australia completed the run-chase of 20 runs in the sixth over to score a nine-wicket win over the Joe Root-led England.

Reports suggest that even while Warner’s ribs are “severely bruised", scans have cleared him of any major injury, thus improving his chances of returing as opener in the pink-ball Test.

“I’m not sure if he’ll train (on Tuesday night)," Head was quoted as saying by sen.com.au. “I haven’t been around the boys for a couple of days, but I flew home with him a couple of days ago, his family came to Adelaide which is nice, and he felt like he was in a good space. Obviously he’s a little bit sore. We didn’t take any risks with him.

Also Read: Wounded England Face Pink-ball Challenge in 2nd Ashes Test

“He was going to bat, but in the end our bowlers did a fantastic job to give him a day off. I think for him it’s just rest. I think he’s ready to go, so no issues with David," added Head.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here