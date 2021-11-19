'He’s Someone Who Oozes Leadership': Travis Head Names His Choices For Australia's Next Test Captain After Tim Paine's Resignation

Travis Head has named his choice to replace Tim Paine as the next Test captain of the Australian cricket team. Paine, on Friday, relinquished his captaincy following Cricket Australia’s investigation on the glovesman for sending a female co-worker lewd messages. The 36-year-old took the big decision ahead of the mega Ashes series which will take place next month in Australia. CA has already announced the squad for the iconic 5-match series.

Head was in the middle of a press conference when Paine announced relinquishment of the captaincy. The left-handed batter shied away to give his opinion on Paine’s scandal but he named Pat Cummins as his choice to become Australia’s next captain.

“Obviously Pat’s been well spoken about, named as vice-captain, it’s hard to go past him, or give him the opportunity to, he’s someone who oozes leadership, not only in the way he presents himself and speaks and the way he goes about things and the way he trains, but also when he’s on the field,” Head said.

Recently, on his return to Australia, after winning the T20 World Cup, Cummins was also asked about whether he is ready to take over the captaincy charge in near future.

“I guess so. I’ve been in the role for a couple of years now. I’ll be ready if I have to, but I doubt that,” he said on Tuesday, before news of Paine’s relinquishment.

The premium pacer also talked about the workload concerns if he got the captaincy, to which he was aware of it and said he would have other senior guys to lean on if such a situation arises.

“I think it’s something you have got to be aware of.”

“If I was in the role and I found it tough at times, there’s 10 other guys I would lean on out in the middle. You have guys like Smithy (Steve Smith) and Davey Warner who are incredibly experienced and experienced bowlers who look after themselves. I wouldn’t have an issue handballing it over to other people to help out," he added.

Paine took over the charge of the Australian team after Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy following the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

