'He's Such An Electrifying Personality'-Kevin Pietersen On Rashid Khan

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen heaped praise upon Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan for contributing in every department in the TATA IPL 2022. The Afghan spin sensation is living up to his reputation well in the most exciting IPL season as he has delivered with the bat, ball and also in the fielding department.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Pietersen said, “You can’t keep the great guys down, he’s such an electrifying personality. He’s one of the cool dudes and he delivers whenever the captain looks at him. He’s just in the feel in this season. He’s a busy cricketer and keeps talking with the captain which is good to see."

The Afghan star cricketer credits the team management for his and the team’s good show in the tournament. Praising the overall mood in the Gujarat Titans’ camp and the atmosphere created by head coach Ashish Nehra and the entire support staff, Rashid said the players are doing well because of the chilled out dressing room.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Rashid Khan said, “The mood is positive, Ashish bhai always asks us to remain chilled out, take care of our diet and have a sound sleep for that will help in recovery. Whether we win or lose, the environment in the dressing room remains the same. There is no extra pressure on the players as well and that is why we are delivering more often than not."

Rashid - who has been the most sought-after T20 freelancer in the circuit - also revealed why the IPL newbies are doing so well in their debut season.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Rashid said, “We have played as a team and every player has contributed to our win in the entire season for us so far. The best thing about our campaign is that the team has never looked dependent on one or two players. This is why we have a different match-winner in every game and results are for everyone to see."

Praising Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya, the Aghanistan T20 skipper, said the India all-rounder listens to and values the suggestions of the senior players in the side.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Rashid said, “The best thing about Hardik (Pandya) is that he listens to the players’ suggestions and appreciates them. When a captain pays heed to their suggestions and supports them at every stage, the players are relaxed and look to give their best and Hardik has been doing it. He talks to the players who are not just in the playing eleven but also with those on the bench and gives them confidence. He has created a positive mindset in the dressing room."

