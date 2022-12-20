Hesitant Ishan Kishan Refuses to Oblige This Fan's Request for Autograph; Reason: MS Dhoni

It was last week that Ishan Kishan scored the fastest-ever ODI double-century to become the toast of the nation. If the fans thought he can do everything humanly possible, they were wrong. The 23-year-old hesitated to do this act which was requested by a fan belonging to his hometown in Ranchi.

The Jharkhand youngster earlier slammed 200 off just 126 balls in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram. With this feat, he joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma as only the fourth India batter to record an ODI double. Upon his return to Ranchi where he is playing a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala, he was flooded with request of autographs. But one fan stood out. It looked a simple autograph request, but it wasn’t. In-fact, the fan had requested Kishan to give his autograph on the back of his phone which already had the autograph of legend MS Dhoni.

Being crammed for room, Kishan was hesitant to make a signature over MSD’s autograph. The whole incident was recorded on Vimal Kumar’s Youtube channel.

“Mahi bhai ka hai signature and he wants my autograph on top of his. I can’t do it. Let’s do one thing. Why take it on a phone. I would autograph it on some other nice thing," Ishan said, but when the fan still did not budge, the 23-year-old added “It will remain with you, but how will I sign on the same pace as Dhoni bhai? These are his signatures; How can I write anything on top of it?"

However, he agreed after much deliberation and made an autograph somehow below Dhoni’s

“We haven’t reached that level yet. I will sign below it? Alright. There you go."

Upon being enquired, the fan explained his reason behind getting Ishan and Dhoni’s signatures on his phone. “I wanted to get his signatures on my phone. It is a little unique and since both are stars of Jharkhand, I had to do it. There are many people who might have both Dhoni and Ishan’s autograph. I have seen Ishan since he started playing Under-16. It has been 5-6 years for me working here so I have been knowing him. He still respects this ground. It felt really nice. I even know Dhoni sir, not personally but I do see him here often."

