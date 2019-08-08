Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, who coached Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 edition of the tournament, announced that he had left the franchise on Thursday (August 8).
"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Kings XI franchise and wish to thank them for the season I had in charge. Whilst disappointed not to be able to build on the work we did this year, I'm sure success isn't too far away for them. I wish them all the best for the future," Hesson said in a statement on Twitter.
A message from me regarding @lionsdenkxip pic.twitter.com/xOGfEw4LBq— Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) August 7, 2019
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications for the head coach's job last month, the deadline for which ended on July 30. Hesson was among one of the many applicants for the job but Stuff.co.nz reports that Hesson might be one of the three short-listed candidates for the interviews set to take place next week on August 13 or 14.
A three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) featuring former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will interview the short-listed candidates and pick the next coach for Indian men's senior team.
Current head coach Ravi Shastri wants to continue in his position and is favoured to retain his spot, while Hesson and former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody were among two high profile foreign applicants.
His departure from the franchise comes at a time when he has been linked with the India head coach job, with the CoA-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) set to decide who gets the job this month.
CricketNext had reported that Hesson was interested in the job but that he would need to be given an affidavit clearing him of any potential conflict of interest due to his role with the Kings XI. That won't be an issue now should the CAC want to bring in the man under whom New Zealand made the World Cup finals for the first time in 2015.
Hesson coached the Black Caps for six years, highlighted by their memorable run to the 2015 50-over World Cup final in Melbourne, a semifinal finish at the 2016 World T20 in India and a home Test series win over England in April 2018 which boosted them to third on the ICC Test rankings.
He stepped down in June last year with a year to run on his contract, citing family reasons, as Gary Stead took the coaching reins.
