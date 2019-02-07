Hetmyer Could be a Once-in-a-Generation Cricketer, Believes Stuart Law

Loading...
Hetmyer has made rapid strides in his short international career already catching the eyes of many people through his shot-making abilities. The 22-year-old made his debut under Law's tutelage and the former Australian batsman has been mighty impressed of whatever he has seen of Hetmyer so far.
“He [Hetmyer] could be a once-in-a-generation cricketer,” Law told the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast. “If he understands tempos in different formats of the game – he’s got one-day cricket now, he’s started to work that out – T20 cricket he’s not quite understanding, and Test cricket, he’s getting better. The more he plays, the better he’ll get.
“He’s one, when I was with the West Indies, we said: ‘You’ve got to persist with him. If we persist with him, he will learn. He will understand that you can’t just go out and try and hit Trent Boult back over his head for six every second ball.’ That’s what he tried to do when we were in New Zealand.
“He now knows that you’ve got treat them with a little respect before you cash in at the end of the day. Once he learns that, he’s going to be great to watch.”
Hetmyer has already smashed three centuries and two half-centuries in just 20 One-Day Internationals at a career strike-rate of 106.91. He has also been impressive on the Test arena, his 81 in the first innings in the opening Test against England on a tough Bridgetown track standing out.
In his 12-Test career so far Hetmyer has 727 runs at an average of 31.60. He likes to hone his skills in a particular manner, a trait Law does not think will be an issue.
“He’s a stubborn young man. I don’t mind that. I don’t mind him saying, ‘No, I’ll do it my way.’ It’s good but then he has to find a way and he’s totally accountable for his career and his choices. I don’t mind that in a player.”
First Published: February 7, 2019, 7:46 PM IST