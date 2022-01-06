'Hey b-Ro': Ahead of Leaving For South Africa Series, Suryakumar Yadav Joins Rohit Sharma in Bengaluru

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has flown to Bengaluru where he met his India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Suryakumar will be soon leaving for South Africa where he’ll join his India ODI teammates for a three-match series.

Suryakumar shared a picture of him with Rohit and captioned it ‘Hey b-Ro’.

Rohit has been at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for some time now as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury which he picked before the South Africa tour. He was ruled out of the ongoing three-match Test series and replaced by Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal in the squad, led by Virat Kohli.

With Rohit continuing his rehabilitation, the team management decided to not rush his comeback and he was also subsequently ruled out from the ODI leg of the tour as well.

“This is the only reason we decided that he (Rohit) goes and do his rehab, work on his fitness, work on his muscles. There is so much cricket (happening). No player wishes for an injury, everybody wants to play, nobody gets injured intentionally," BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said after the ODI squad was announced on New Year’s eve.

“And this was the reason to stop Rohit from these three matches, that he is 100 per cent fit, there is the World Cup in front of you, there are important series in front of you, that is the reason," he added.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will lead the side while Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain.

India’s ODI Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

