HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dutch One-Day Cup, Haagse CC vs VRA Cricket Club May 8 3:30 pm PM IST

HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match between Haagse CC and VRA Cricket Club: Defending champions Haagse CC (HGCC) take on VRA Cricket Club (VRA) at the De Diepput The Hague on Saturday, May 7 as part of the ongoing Dutch One Day Cup. The Dutch One-Day Cup HGCC vs VRA game is scheduled to start at 3:30pmIST.

HGCC started their campaign with a 177-run win over Amsterdamsche CC. Whereas, VRA fell to VOC Rotterdam by 50 runs in their opening match. However, they will aim to make a comeback going into this encounter.

The temperature will hover around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 84 percent humidity and 27 km/hr wind speed. There are 94 percent chances of precipitation during the game.

The surface at De Diepput The Hague is more supportive to the bowlers. Being a slow wicket, it has little extra assistance for the spinners and slow paced bowlers.

HGCC vs VRA Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

HGCC vs VRA Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at De Diepput The Hague, Netherlands. The game will start at 3:30 PM IST.

HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Cooper

Vice-captain: Quirijn Gunning

Wicketkeeper: Mitch Lees

Batsmen: Antonius Staal, Boris Gorlee, Ben Cooper, Zamaan Khan

All-rounders: Quirijn Gunning, Peter Borren, Vikram Singh, Musa Ahmad

Bowlers: Leon Turmaine, Ashir Abid

HGCC vs VRA Probable XIs

Haagse CC: Antonius Staal, Boris Gorlee, Dietmar Hennop, Felix Vecchi, Olivier Klaus, Yash Patel, Chris Hammer, Damian Crowley, Daniel Trijzelaar, Musa Ahmad, Hidde Overdijk

VRA Cricket Club: Peter Borren, Udit Nashier, Zamaan Khan, Debrub Dasgupta, Ben Cooper, Luke Hartsink, Leon Turmaine, Ashir Abid, Mitch Lees, Quirijn Gunning, Vikram Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here