HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dutch One-Day Cup, Haagse CC vs VRA Cricket Club May 8 3:30 pm PM IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dutch One-Day Cup, Haagse CC vs VRA Cricket Club May 8 3:30 pm PM IST
Check here HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's Dutch One-Day Cup. Also check the schedule of Haagse CC and VRA Cricket Club
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 11:49 AM IST
HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match between Haagse CC and VRA Cricket Club: Defending champions Haagse CC (HGCC) take on VRA Cricket Club (VRA) at the De Diepput The Hague on Saturday, May 7 as part of the ongoing Dutch One Day Cup. The Dutch One-Day Cup HGCC vs VRA game is scheduled to start at 3:30pmIST.
HGCC started their campaign with a 177-run win over Amsterdamsche CC. Whereas, VRA fell to VOC Rotterdam by 50 runs in their opening match. However, they will aim to make a comeback going into this encounter.
The temperature will hover around 10-11 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 84 percent humidity and 27 km/hr wind speed. There are 94 percent chances of precipitation during the game.
The surface at De Diepput The Hague is more supportive to the bowlers. Being a slow wicket, it has little extra assistance for the spinners and slow paced bowlers.
HGCC vs VRA Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
HGCC vs VRA Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at De Diepput The Hague, Netherlands. The game will start at 3:30 PM IST.
HGCC vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Ben Cooper
Vice-captain: Quirijn Gunning
Wicketkeeper: Mitch Lees
Batsmen: Antonius Staal, Boris Gorlee, Ben Cooper, Zamaan Khan
All-rounders: Quirijn Gunning, Peter Borren, Vikram Singh, Musa Ahmad
Bowlers: Leon Turmaine, Ashir Abid
HGCC vs VRA Probable XIs
Haagse CC: Antonius Staal, Boris Gorlee, Dietmar Hennop, Felix Vecchi, Olivier Klaus, Yash Patel, Chris Hammer, Damian Crowley, Daniel Trijzelaar, Musa Ahmad, Hidde Overdijk
VRA Cricket Club: Peter Borren, Udit Nashier, Zamaan Khan, Debrub Dasgupta, Ben Cooper, Luke Hartsink, Leon Turmaine, Ashir Abid, Mitch Lees, Quirijn Gunning, Vikram Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking