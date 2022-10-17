HH-W vs SYT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's Women’s Big Bas League 2022 HH-W vs SYT-W match, October 18, 1:35 pm IST

HH-W vs SYT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bas League 2022 match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women: On Tuesday, October 18, the Hobart Hurricanes Women will be up against the Sydney Thunder Women in the 10th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 tournament at Blacktown International Sports Park in Sydney.

The Hobart Hurricanes have started off the competition with a 19-run win against the same opponents in their tournament opener. The side staked their claim as one of the league’s most lethal bowling sides, defending a mere 125 to beat the Sydney Thunder at Blacktown. Hurricanes have the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-takers in their squad and will pose a tough challenge for the other sides in the competition. Skipper Elyse Villani will be eyeing to bag another win on Tuesday.

The Sydney Thunder have endured a dismal start to their season. They have lost two matches on the trot with their last defeat coming against the Perth Scorchers. The Thunder’s batting has let them down in both encounters. Two paltry scores of 106 and 88 were all that the batters could muster. Skipper Rachel Haynes and her women need to pull up their socks before it’s too late.

Will the Thunder avenge their defeat in the tournament opener or will the Hurricanes blow them away yet again? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and the Sydney Thunder Women; here is everything you need to know:

HH-W vs SYT-W Telecast

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

HH-W vs SYT-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

HH-W vs SYT-W Match Details

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be played at the Blacktown Oval in Sydney on Tuesday, October 18, at 1:35 pm IST.

HH-W vs SYT-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Vice-Captain: Rachael Haynes

Suggested Playing XI for HH-W vs SYT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Amy Jones

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Tryon, Amy Smith

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women Possible Starting XI:

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Hayley Jensen, Heather Graham, Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Amy Smith

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Rachael Haynes (c), Amy Jones, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Chloe Tryon

