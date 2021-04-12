CRICKETNEXT

High Drama at Hyderabad Cricket Association's AGM over Appointment of Ombudsman, President Azharuddin Walks Out

Justice Kakru was the former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The 85th annual general body meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was overshadowed by chaos after two rivals groups appointed their own ombudsman during the now deferred meeting. The new appointment was done by the group led by HCA Vice President John Manoj, despite the Telangana High Court upholding the appointment of Justice (retd) Deepak Verma as the ombudsman and ethics officer.

According to a report in The Times of India, amidst chaos over the appointment, President Mohammed Azharuddin claimed to have ratified the appointment of Justice Verma as an ombudsman with a voice vote on the issue. Azhar, who chaired the meeting, called for raising hands and ratified the appointment. After this, he closed the meeting and left with his supporters.

However, this didn’t go down well with the rival group led by HCA VP John and they continued the meeting under Manoj’s chairmanship and appointed Justice (retd) Kakru as the ombudsman. Justice Kakru was the former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The group also appointed Justice (retd) T Meena Kumari.

Among other appointments, John’s group also formed a Cricket Advisory Committee that will feature MV Narasimha Rao, Shravanthi Naidu and Sudeep Tyagi.The group also decided on sending former interim BCCI president Shivlal Yadav as the representative of HCA to the BCCI.

The appointments, however, were dismissed by Azhar who claims that the meeting continued after he left and itwas illegal. The former Indian captain emphasized that Justice Verma was the official ombudsman of the HCA.

Azhar added that as the President of HCA, he will the official representative of the association to BCCI. He said that he will also be writing a letter to BCCI complaining about the happening at the AGM.

Meanwhile, John justified the appointments made in the meetings stating that the decision was taken by the majority votes. He added that Azhar left before completing the agenda and there were still 120 members present after the President had left with his supporters.

