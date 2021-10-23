High-end innovations using Artificial Intelligence to be introduced during T20 World Cup broadcast

The broadcast production during the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup is set to get a major facelift with official broadcaster Star India announcing a revamp of design and technology.

The new tech has been developed under Star and Disney India’s R&D arm — Star that spearheads innovation in emerging technologies.

The broadcaster is deploying new tools for analytics, camera technology, immersive AR graphics, virtual and automated sets, and a plethora of new cricket broadcast experiences.

Notably, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is powering a range of integrations, from a robotic statistic genius ‘Cricko’, to automated cameras, optical tracking of fielding positions and even super slow-motion replays.

Venues on-ground will witness high-tech integrations with ultra-modern cameras, creating 360-degree highlights using multiple patented technologies.

These facilitate the ability to showcase detailed analysis of player movements during the game. Player graphics will be refreshed and will consist of unique symbols inspired by gaming that highlight a specific trait or quality of that cricketer.

Technological integrations introduced in the studio include the use of AI to aid in-depth analysis revolving around statistics in order to help the audience to better understand the nuances of the game.

A digital model of the stadium will be embedded to showcase fielding placements, wagon wheels, scoring area percentages and countless statistics as well as technology that produces the illusion that presenters are teleporting between the ground and the studio.

