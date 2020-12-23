Highest Run Scorers in ODIs in 2020: Aaron Finch & Steve Smith Top the List; Virat Kohli Sixth

As 2020 draws to a close, we look at the batsmen who are the top 10 highest run scorers in ODI cricket in the year.

2020 was a strange year for the world as a whole. The coronavirus pandemic upended the lives of people everywhere and as such, 'normal' life was affected in a way that no one could have predicted. The impact of Covid-19 was felt in the world of sport too. The sport of cricket went on a hiatus as lockdowns and travel restrictions were imposed around the world. And when the sport did finally make a return, it was behind closed doors as fans were still not permitted to congregate anywhere in large gatherings. However, the fact that sport could resume itself is a testament to the people who organised it.

Thanks to the curtailed calendar, there wasn't as much ODI cricket as there would have been. Nevertheless, here are the top 10 highest run scorers in ODI cricket in the year 2020.

Aaron Finch

The Australia white-ball skipper had a stellar 2020, leading from the front as Australia continued to enjoy their renaissance in ODI cricket. Finch scored 5 half-centuries and 2 centuries in 13 innings and ends the year having notched up 673 runs. His highest score of 114 propelled his side to a dominant win over India in the first ODI of the three-match series earlier this year, and his strike rate of 81.67 shows the added responsibility he's taken on atop the order.

Steve Smith

The former Australia skipper was in fine form in the 50-over format this year as he continued to prove that while he might no longer be a captain, he is still very much a leader with the bat. His 9 innings saw him score 568 runs that included 3 centuries and 2 half-centuries at a strike rate of 106.56, which is above average for him. Australia will hope Smith continues to perform at this level in 2021.

Also Read: KL Rahul, Dawid Malan & Other Top Ten Run-Getters in T20Is in 2020

Marnus Labuschagne

Once seen as purely a Test specialist, Labuschagne has proved the doubters wrong having established himself as a vital cog in the Australia ODI team as well. His 12 innings saw him score a respectable 473 runs, with a sole century as well as three 50s to his name in 2020. What's even more impressive is that he scored at a strike rate of 91.13, which is impressive for someone who is nominally seen as a grafter in Test cricket.

David Warner

Completing the all-Aussie top 4 is Finch's opening partner. Of the two Australians it is usually Warner who looks to get going earlier in the innings but the New South Wales batsman has still managed an impressive 465 runs in the latest calendar year, including one century and three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 95.28. What's more impressive is he shows no signs of slowing down.

Also Read: Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur & Others with Most Wickets in T20Is in 2020

KL Rahul

The first Indian on the list, the Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman has been quietly impressive for the Men in Blue throughout 2020. He may have only played less matches as compared to the four batsmen ahead of him but he scored 443 runs at a strike rate of 106.23 which are excellent returns by any standards. Rahul's form has been good in T20 cricket as well so India will hope he carries on this form with the T20 World Cup looming.

Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper had a quiet year by his own lofty standards; it's worth noting that he didn't score a single century in ODI cricket this year and that is a surprise, given that he's established himself as a modern-day great thanks to his chasing in ODI cricket. However he did score five half-centuries and managed to collect a respectable 431 runs along the way.

Also Read: In Pictures - The Top 10 T20 Scalp-Hunters of 2020

Aqib Ilyas

The only player from a non-Test playing nation to be on this list, Aqib scored exactly 400 runs in 6 ODIs for Oman. While the standard of opposition he faced was obviously a bit lower, it is still impressive that in 6 innings he scored two half centuries and two centuries at a strike-rate of 82.30.

Glenn Maxwell

The man nicknamed 'The Big Show' has found a niche for himself as a finisher in ODI cricket for Australia. The fact that he makes this list is doubly impressive given he only played six innings, most of them while coming in to bat lower down the order. His 353 runs - that included 3 fifties and a hundred with a strike rate of 145.26 - were all useful for Australia and they will hope he maintains his current form.

Also Read: In Pics - KL Rahul, Dawid Malan and Other Top Ten Runs-getters in T20I This Year

Jonny Bairstow

The English opener has been a consistently solid performer in white-ball cricket in recent times and so it proved in 2020 as well. His numbers weren't quite as impressive as he would have liked, but 346 runs at an average of 43.25 and a strike rate of 100.87 is still a decent return.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas' form during the ODI series was indifferent at best but he is a match-winner on his day and India's No. 4 continues to prove that he will remain a vital cog of the batting line-up for many years to come. He managed a respectable 331 runs at an average of 41.37 - including a hundred and 2 fifties.