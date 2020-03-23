Highest Team Score To Most Expensive Spell In World Cup Final: Numbers From Johannesburg 2003

Australia hammered India by 125 runs in the final of the 2003 World Cup in Johannesburg on March 23, 2003.
Let us look at some interesting numbers from the final.
125: Margin of Victory for Australia
It is the highest margin of victory in terms of runs in a World Cup Final
140*: Ricky Ponting’s unbeaten hundred is the second-highest score in any World Cup Final after Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in Bridgetown in 2007
8: Sixes hit by Ponting are the joint-highest for any World Cup Final match
Again, only Gilchrist hit as many sixes in 2007
359/2: Australia’s Total is the highest for any team in any World Cup Final
It is also the only 300-plus total in a World Cup Final. The second-highest total is 291/8 set by the West Indies against Australia at Lord’s in 1975.
3: Number of Australian batsmen who scored 50-plus in the match (Ponting, Gilchrist and Martyn)
It is the only instance where three batsmen of a team have scored 50-plus in a World Cup Final
9.57: Zaheer Khan’s Economy Rate (67 runs in 7 overs) is the highest for any bowler in World Cup Final history (min. of 5 overs bowled)
Incidentally, Javagal Srinath conceded 87 runs in his 10 overs in the final too and his economy rate of 8.7 is the third-highest on this list
82: Virender Sehwag’s innings is the third-highest score by an Indian batsman in a World Cup Final after Gautam Gambhir’s 97 and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 in the 2011 Final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai
101.23: Sehwag’s strike rate is also the second-highest after MS Dhoni (115.18) for an Indian batsman in a World Cup Final (min. 20 runs)
70.58: Yuvraj Singh’s strike rate (24 off 34 balls) places him at Number 56 amongst the 83 20-plus innings in a World Cup Final
6: As many as six Indian batsmen scored in single digits
Only thrice before (both West Indies and England had 7 single-digit scores in 1979 at Lord’s and West Indies had 7 single-digit scores against India in 1983 at Lord’s) has a team recorded more single-digit scores in a World Cup final
