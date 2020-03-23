Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Highest Team Score To Most Expensive Spell In World Cup Final: Numbers From Johannesburg 2003

Australia hammered India by 125 runs in the final of the 2003 World Cup in Johannesburg on March 23, 2003.

Nikhil Narain |March 23, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
Let us look at some interesting numbers from the final.

125: Margin of Victory for Australia

It is the highest margin of victory in terms of runs in a World Cup Final

140*: Ricky Ponting’s unbeaten hundred is the second-highest score in any World Cup Final after Adam Gilchrist’s 149 against Sri Lanka in Bridgetown in 2007

8: Sixes hit by Ponting are the joint-highest for any World Cup Final match

Again, only Gilchrist hit as many sixes in 2007

359/2: Australia’s Total is the highest for any team in any World Cup Final

It is also the only 300-plus total in a World Cup Final. The second-highest total is 291/8 set by the West Indies against Australia at Lord’s in 1975.

3: Number of Australian batsmen who scored 50-plus in the match (Ponting, Gilchrist and Martyn)

It is the only instance where three batsmen of a team have scored 50-plus in a World Cup Final

9.57: Zaheer Khan’s Economy Rate (67 runs in 7 overs) is the highest for any bowler in World Cup Final history (min. of 5 overs bowled)

Incidentally, Javagal Srinath conceded 87 runs in his 10 overs in the final too and his economy rate of 8.7 is the third-highest on this list

82: Virender Sehwag’s innings is the third-highest score by an Indian batsman in a World Cup Final after Gautam Gambhir’s 97 and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 in the 2011 Final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai

101.23: Sehwag’s strike rate is also the second-highest after MS Dhoni (115.18) for an Indian batsman in a World Cup Final (min. 20 runs)

70.58: Yuvraj Singh’s strike rate (24 off 34 balls) places him at Number 56 amongst the 83 20-plus innings in a World Cup Final

6: As many as six Indian batsmen scored in single digits

Only thrice before (both West Indies and England had 7 single-digit scores in 1979 at Lord’s and West Indies had 7 single-digit scores against India in 1983 at Lord’s) has a team recorded more single-digit scores in a World Cup final

Hobart

