Highest Wicket-taker Steyn Honoured by CSA Chief

The 35-year-old was presented with a commemorative gift — a painting. CSA tweeted about the same.
A special gift for a special player! Record South African Test wicket-taker, @DaleSteyn62 received a commemorative gift from CSA Chief Executive, @TGmoroe 👏🏏#ProteaFire #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/Sp9GBd8ygV— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2019
Steyn had become South Africa’s highest Test wicket taker, eclipsing the previous record set by Shaun Pollock with 421 wickets. Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman became Steyn’s 422nd scalp during the first day of the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day last year against Pakistan. The bowler had previously equaled Pollock’s record in July last year against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Steyn, before picking up the record wicket had said, “I have a lot more wickets in me than just one more. I haven’t saved myself just to take one more wicket than Polly (Pollock), there is a bigger goal at the end of the day.
“I do think it will be a beautiful thing to happen, if it happens. It has taken a long time and these records are great things to achieve.
"I will be highly honoured but I will get back to my mark and try to take the next one.”
First Published: February 13, 2019, 3:42 PM IST