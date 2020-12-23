Highest Wicket Takers in ODIs in 2020: Adam Zampa Tops the Charts, Mohammed Shami Only Indian in Top 10

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Highest Wicket Takers in ODIs in 2020: Adam Zampa Tops the Charts, Mohammed Shami Only Indian in Top 10
2020 has been a strange year thanks in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic. Here we look at the top 10 wicket takers in ODI cricket for the year.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 23, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
2020 has been a strange year thanks in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has thrown into disarray the idea of what 'normal life' is. Sport in general has not been exempt from that; playing matches behind closed doors while also having to live in bio-secure bubbles to ensure there is no additional Covid-19 cases has been the new normal for cricketers whenever they have had to play matches, whether internationally or in domestic leagues. As such, the fact that any matches could be played at all is in itself massive. T20I cricket too was disrupted due to the pandemic.
Here we look at the top 10 wicket takers in ODI cricket for the year 2020:
Adam Zampa - The Australian leg-spinner has had a stellar year with the ball and it is absolutely no surprise to see him atop the wicket-taking charts in ODI cricket. The young Australian took a massive 27 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 5 and a strike rate of 28.4. Australia will hope his excellent form carries on into the new year.
Alzarri Joseph - The young West Indian bowler has had to cope with plenty of pressure since his early days in cricket thanks to his ability but he continues to grow in confidence and ability. He played only 6 ODIs in 2020 but finished with 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.41 and a strike rate of 20.0.
Josh Hazlewood - The Australian pacer, often compared to Glenn McGrath and seen as someone who is primarily a red-ball specialist, has proven time and again that he's no slouch in limited-overs cricket either. In 10 ODIs this year, he took 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5 and a strike rate of 36.9.
Pat Cummins - Hazlewood's pace bowling partner Cummins has proven himself a top performer across formats and it is not hard to see why he remains first choice for Australia. 11 ODIs in 2020 yielded a total of 15 wickets - just one less than Hazlewood - at an economy rate of 5.74 and a strike rate of 41.2.
Bilal Khan - One of two players from Oman to make it onto this list, the 32-year old Bilal had a quietly impressive year with the white ball, albeit against slightly lower quality opposition. Still, 14 wickets at an economy of 4.28 and a strike rate of 22.7 deserves praise any which way.
Zeeshan Maqsood - Zeeshan is the other Oman international to be a part of this list. The left-arm orthodox bowler took 13 wickets - one less than his compatriot Bilal - but at a far superior economy rate of 3.79. A strike rate of 24.0 is also something to be proud of.
Lungi Ngidi - The South African pacer topped the wicket taking charts as far as T20I bowling was concerned in 2020 and his ODI numbers are also pretty solid. In just 4 ODIs, he has taken 12 wickets - meaning he's averaging 3 wickets a game, which is mind boggling. His economy rate of 5/67 and strike rate of 17 also show just how dangerous an operator he is.
Adil Rashid - The English leg-spinner has been in and out of the Test side in recent times but remains a dependable performer in ODIs and T20Is. 2020 was no different for Rashid; in the 7 matches he played, he took 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.37 and a strike rate of 33.6.
Mohammed Shami - The only Indian to make it to the list, Shami also took 12 wickets, just like the two men before him on his list. However, his wickets came in 6 games and while his economy rate of 7.03 is slightly higher than others on this list, his strike rate of 27.9 shows his ability to be among the wickets.
Mitchell Starc - Rounding off the list is the the third member of Australia's famed attacking trio. Left-arm seamer Starc had a relatively quiet year by his standards but he still managed to take a grand total of 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.28 and a strike rate of 51.7.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking