Hilarious or Concerning? Fan Walks Into Ground With India Jersey, Tries Convincing Security He is a Player

There was a hilarious yet concerning moment on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s, with an English spectator calmly walking into the ground wearing an India jersey, and trying to ‘convince’ security guards that he was a player. The ‘player’, named Jarvo, was eventually taken out of the ground by security personnel, not before he gave everyone some laughs while walking out after lunch.

New bowler from the Nursery End: Jarvo 69 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZmnldjaKU7 — Cricket Mate. (@CricketMate_) August 14, 2021

However, there were also some unwanted events involving the crowd.

Deeply concerning. More so in the COVID times. How was this allowed to happen?? https://t.co/yoynz1LeMR— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 14, 2021

Fans threw bottle corks at India opener K.L. Rahul during the first session’s play.

Pictures of Rahul standing close to the boundary line and surrounded by bottle corks on the field emerged on social media as the first session drew to a close.

According to reports coming in from Lord’s, the Indian players have complained to the umpires about the crowd’s behavior.

Rahul, who is opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma after regular openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal were ruled out due to concussion, had scored 129 in the first innings of the ongoing Test to help India post 364.

The 29-year-old Karnataka batsman had also scored 84 in the first innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge last week.

Skipper Virat Kohli was seen in a video clip asking Rahul to throw the corks back to the crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to confirm the incident.

