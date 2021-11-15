HIM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 16, 12:00 PM IST

HIM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 3rd Pre-quarterfinal match between Himachal Pradesh and Kerala:Himachal Pradesh will lock horns with Kerala in the third pre-quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The game will be played at the Palam A Ground, Airforce Complex Ground, in Delhi on Tuesday, November 16, at 12:00 PM IST.

The Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal Pradesh side registered three wins in their five games to finish second in Elite Group C standings. Meanwhile, opponents Kerala led by Sanju Samson have the same win-loss record out of their five group games. The team finished second in Elite Group D at the end of the previous round.

The two teams are equally strong and have some good performances during the group stages, however, Kerala have the upper-hand heading into this contest and they start this as favourites.

Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh and Kerala; here is everything you need to know:

HIM vs KER Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala game.

HIM vs KER Live Streaming

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Kerala will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

HIM vs KER Match Details

Maharashtra will go up against Vidarbha at the Palam A Ground, Airforce Complex Ground, in Delhi at 12:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 16.

HIM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Prashant Chopra

Suggested Playing XI for HIM vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Sachin Baby, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta

All-rounders: Akash Vasisht, Jalaj Saxena, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Basil Thampi, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Sajeevan Akhil

HIM vs KER Probable XIs:

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Shubham Arora (WK), Ayush Jamwal, Digvijay Rangi, Rishi Dhawan (C), Vaibhav Arora, Nikhil Gangta, Abhimanyu Rana

Kerala: Rojith Ganesh, Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Basil Thampi, Sajeevan Akhil, Mohammed Azharuddeen

