HIM vs MAH Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the first elite Group C match of January 18, Himachal Pradesh will be squaring off against Maharashtra. The match will be quite interesting to watch as the two contrasting teams compete for the win. Maharashtra have not been in form since the start of the league. The team have only managed a debut win till now, while Himachal Pradesh have been in super form with three wins from four matches. There is only a difference of four points between Himachal Pradesh and table toppers Baroda. Himachal’s total from four matches stands at 12 and Baroda’s total is 16.

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra fixture will be played at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.. The scheduled match will start from 12 PM IST.

In the January 16 match, Himachal defeated Uttarakhand by 10 wickets while Maharashtra lost the fixture to Baroda by 60 runs on the same day.

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra: Live Score

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra: Match Details

The Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra match is on Monday, January 18. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra captain: Rishi Dhawan

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra vice-captain: Kedar Jadhav

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra wicket keeper: Prashant Chopra

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra batsmen: Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, RI Thakur, Abhimanyu Rana

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra all-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Naushad Shaikh

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra bowlers: Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Mayank Dagar

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Himachal Pradesh probable playing 11 against Maharashtra: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Abhimanyu Rana.

HIM vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Maharashtra probable playing11 against Himachal Pradesh: Nikhil Naik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Hinganekar, Mukesh Choudhary.