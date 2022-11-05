HIM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will lock horns in the blockbuster final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 5. With the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan in their squad, Mumbai are favourites to triumph in this high-stakes final. Moreover, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer would be keen to impress the national selectors by scoring heavily in the final. Mumbai’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane has tons of experience and will be a calming presence in the dressing room.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

But Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal Pradesh would be looking to play some good cricket and cause an upset. Himachal Pradesh’s Ankush Bains and Nikhil Gangta will have to be at the top of their game if they are to win. Ahead of the riveting Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be played on November 5.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will begin at 4:30 pm IST on November 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

HIM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sarfaraz Khan

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Suggested Playing XI for HIM vs MUMDream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Khan, Ankush Bains

Batters: Nikhil Gangta, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Dubey, Akash Vashist

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay

HIM vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI: Nikhil Gangta, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (C), Sumeet Verma, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Akash Vashist, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay

Mumbai Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Aman Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dubey, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here