HIM vs RJS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan November 06, 12:00 PM IST

HIM vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan: Himachal Pradesh will be battling it out against Rajasthan in their third Elite Group C fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The much-fancied game between the two sides will be hosted on November 06 at 12:00 PM IST at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Himachal Pradesh were denied an ideal start in the T20 Championship. The team ended up on the other side of the result against Haryana. However, Himachal recovered quickly from the setback as they delivered a clinical performance in their next game to win against Jharkhand by seven runs. Rishi Dhawan’s side will now be hoping to be consistent with their performance to win another game on Saturday.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have shown good command and intent in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team has been unbeatable in the league so far and they will be looking forward to making their winning streak to three. Rajasthan emerged victorious against Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir by six and five wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan; here is everything you need to know:

HIM vs RJS Telecast

The Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan game will not be telecasted in India

HIM vs RJS Live Streaming

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

HIM vs RJS Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Himachal Pradesh playing against Rajasthan at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara at 12:00 PM IST on November 06, Saturday.

HIM vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rishi Dhawan

Vice-Captain- Deepak Hooda

Suggested Playing XI for HIM vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Prashant Chopra

Batters: Ashok Menaria, Nikhil Gangta, Abhimanyu Rana

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror

Bowlers: Tanveer Ul-Haq, Mayank Dagar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankush Bedi

HIM vs RJS Probable XIs:

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vasisht, Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Ankush Bedi, Vaibhav Arora, Shubham Arora (wk), Nikhil Gangta

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Deepak Hooda, Shubham Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror, Suraj Ahuja (wk)

