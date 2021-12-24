HIM vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Semi-final, December 24, 9:00 AM IST

HIM vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Himachal Pradesh and Services: The first semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will witness a clash between Himachal Pradesh and Services. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

Services got a direct entry to the quarter-final after a splendid performance in the group games. Services won four of their five matches and collected 16 points to sit at second place in the Elite Group E standings. The team hammered Kerala in the quarter-final by seven wickets to proceed further in the tournament.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, ended up at the top place in the Elite Group A standings. They won three league matches to collect 12 points. Following the exploits in the group games, Himachal Pradesh outclassed Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-final.

Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh and Services; here is everything you need to know:

HIM vs SER Telecast

HIM vs SER match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

HIM vs SER Live Streaming

HIM vs SER match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

HIM vs SER Match Details

The HIM vs SER match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

HIM vs SER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishi Dhawan

Vice-captain: Rajat Paliwal

Suggested Playing XI for HIM vs SER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shubham Arora, Devender Lochab

Batters: Prashant Chopra, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat

Allrounders: Rishi Dhawan, Pulkit Narang, Akash Vasisht

Bowlers: Mayank Dagar, Raj Bahadur, Rahul Khajan Singh

HIM vs SER Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh: Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Pankaj Jaswal, Akash Vasisht, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta

Services: Devender Lochab (wk), Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mumtaz Qadir, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Raj Bahadur, Rahul Khajan Singh, Vikas Yadavck

