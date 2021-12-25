HIM vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, December 26, 9:00 AM IST

HIM vs TN Dream111 Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Himachal Pradesh will play their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Sunday against Tamil Nadu at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Prashant Chopra and Rishi Dhawan produced consistent performances for Himachal to take him to the summit clash where they have to once again bring the A-game on the table against heavyweights Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Shankar’s Tamil Nadu has played some dominant cricket this domestic season as they also clinched Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season. The main positive of Tamil Nadu is that they don’t rely on any individual flashes of brilliance but rather perform as a unit. Players Baba Aparajith, Shah Rukh Khan, Narayan Jagadeesan, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik and R Sai Kishore have performed on big occasions for their team. In the semifinal, TN beat Saurashtra to book a place in the final as Aparajith slammed a century. While Prashant and Rishi helped Himachal secure their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy final with a 77-run win over Tamil Nadu

In the mega summit clash, Tamil Nadu will start as favourites but Himachal have already upset many heavyweights in the tournament so far which will put added pressure on the South Indian side.

Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; here is everything you need to know:

HIM vs TN Telecast

HIM vs TN match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

HIM vs TN Live Streaming

HIM vs TN match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

HIM vs TN Match Details

The HIM vs TN match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on December 26, Sunday.

HIM vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rishi Dhawan

Vice-captain: N Jagadeesan

Suggested Playing XI for HIM vs TN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Prashant Chopra, Baba Aparajith, Nikhil Gangta, Shahrukh Khan

Allrounders: Rishi Dhawan, R Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: M Siddharth, Sidharth Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

HIM vs TN Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaswal, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma

Tamil Nadu: Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

