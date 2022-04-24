HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 24, 4:30 PM IST

HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Chandigarh Women: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host a game between Himachal Pradesh Women and Chandigarh Women on April 24, Sunday. Both the teams need to buckle up and bring out their best performances in the competition.

Himachal Pradesh are fourth with two victories and as many losses. After losing its first two games, the team made a comeback to win its next two matches. They are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Karanataka and Delhi by seven wickets. In both the games, the bowlers have performed well.

In the case of Chandigarh, they lost the plot in the competition after winning their first game against Karnataka. Following a victory in the first match, Chandigarh has registered three back-to-back losses. With only four points to their name, they are reeling at the second-last place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Chandigarh Women, here is everything you need to know:

HIM-W vs CHN-W Telecast

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Chandigarh Women game will not be telecast in India.

HIM-W vs CHN-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HIM-W vs CHN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 4:30 PM IST on April 24, Sunday.

HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Monica Pandey

Vice-Captain – Susmitha Kumari

Suggested Playing XI for HIM-W vs CHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Shivangi Yadav

Batters: Neena Choudhary, Monica Pandey, Prachi Chauhan, Twinkle Pathak

All-rounders: Susmitha Kumari, Parushi Prabhakar

Bowlers: Nikita M Chauhan, Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan

HIM-W vs CHN-W Probable XIs:

Himachal Pradesh Women: Harleen Deol, Shivani Singh, Sushma Verma, Neena Choudhary, Monika Devi, NS Chauhan, Sonal Thakur, Anisha Ansari, Nikita M Chauhan, Prachi Chauhan, Susmitha Kumari

Chandigarh Women: Kumari Shibi, Manisha Badhan, Twinkle Pathak, Shivangi Yadav, Monica Pandey, Anuradha Bisht, Rajni Devi, Parul Saini, Amanjot Kaur, Parushi Prabhakar, Priyanka Guleria

