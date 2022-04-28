HIM-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 28, 8:30 AM IST

HIM-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Goa Women: In the upcoming match of the India Senior Women’s T20 2022, Himachal Pradesh Women will be locking horns with Goa Women. The two teams will go up against each other on April 28 at the C.K Pithawala Cricket Ground.

Himachal Pradesh Women have 12 points to their name from three wins and two losses. They are second in the Elite Group C standings. The team enjoyed success in its last game by defeating Chandigarh Women by seven wickets. They chased down the target of 105 runs within 15 overs.

Coming to Goa Women, they are a part of Group D. The team featured in five league matches, winning four and losing one game. Goa Women are heading into the Thursday game after getting beaten by Baroda Women by ten runs.

Ahead of the match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Goa Women, here is everything you need to know:

HIM-W vs GOA-W Telecast

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Goa Women game will not be telecast in India.

HIM-W vs GOA-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HIM-W vs GOA-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the C.K Pithawala Cricket Ground at 8:30 AM IST on April 28, Thursday.

HIM-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shikha Pandey

Vice-Captain: Susmitha Kumari

Suggested Playing XI for HIM-W vs GOA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Vinavi Gurav

Batters: Neena Choudhary, Tejashwini Duragad, Prachi Chauhan, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Susmitha Kumari, Shikha Pandey

Bowlers: Nikita M Chauhan, Sayani Raut-Desai, Yetrekar Sunanda

HIM-W vs GOA-W Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh Women: Prachi Chauhan, NS Chauhan, Sonal Thakur, Anisha Ansari, Harleen Deol, Shivani Singh, Sushma Verma, Nikita M Chauhan, Susmitha Kumari, Neena Choudhary, Monika Devi

Goa Women: Ashok Nikita, Savali Kolambkar, Vinavi Gurav, Tejashwini Duragad, Sanjula Naik, Subhash Shreya, Krupa Patel, Shikha Pandey, Poorva Bhaidkar, Sayani Raut-Desai, Yetrekar Sunanda

