Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Hima Das Left Overwhelmed after Meeting Idol Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
Hima Das Left Overwhelmed after Meeting Idol Sachin Tendulkar

(Twitter)

Loading...
Indian sprinter Hima Das is now a popular household name among sports fans in India, but the young athlete recently found herself star-struck when she met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Das, who recently won the Arjuna Award, took to Twitter and shared two pictures of herself along with the Master Blaster.

“An overwhelming morning, meeting my legend i always looked upon (sic) @sachin_RT,” Das wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Thanks sir for this memorable jersey and some motivational talks which will really help me in my career,” she added.

Born to a family of rice farmers at the Kandhulimari village, near the town of Dhing in the state of Assam, Das made history earlier this year when she became the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at an international track event.

She won the gold medal at the IAAF U-20 Championships in Finland, overcoming a slow start to overtake three competitors in the final 100m stretch.

She also won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games before winning the gold medal in the women’s 4 x 400 metres relay race.

Das also won a silver medal in the 4×400 m mixed relay, which was held for the first time at the 2018 edition of the Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The 18-year old was recently appointed as the ambassador for sports of her home state Assam.
hima dasOff The Fieldsachin tendulkar
First Published: September 28, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...