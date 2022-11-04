Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory against Vidarbha on Friday to qualify for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final for the very first time. In the summit clash, the formidable Mumbai side will be up against Himachal Pradesh. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, got the better of Punjab in the semi-final by 13 runs. Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan scalped three wickets in the game to earn a much-needed win for his side. The Vijay Hazare Trophy winners will now aim to win the prestigious final battle and end their stellar domestic season on a promising note.

Ahead of Saturday’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai; here is all you need to know:

What date Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match?

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match?

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Possible Starting XI:

Himachal Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaswal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Ekant Sen, Kanwar Abhinay, Mayank Dagar

Mumbai Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Hakim Khan, Mohit Avasthi

