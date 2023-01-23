'His Comeback Very Important'-Indian Team Players Pray for Rishabh Pant's Recovery At Iconic Indore Temple

Indian team cricketers are in Indore for the third ODI match against New Zealand. The city is also home to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple where a number of them went to pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva. The pictures of Suryakumar Yadav alongside Kuldeep Yadav and youngster Washington Sundar has already surfaced on the internet on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, when India cricketer was asked about the reason for the visit, he said they wanted to pray for fellow teammate Rishabh Pant who was gravely injured during a road accident on December 30.

The 25-year-old was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother for New Year when his overspeeding vehicle hit the divider and crashed. The man had to break the windshield to get out of the raging vehicle and save himself. He was rushed to a private hospital in Dehradun from where he was flown in to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where he was operated upon. He torned three ligaments on his right knee.

“We prayed for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. His comeback is very important to us," SKY was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Coming back to Pant, he is said to be ruled out for most part of 2023 and may not be playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Team India is in Indore, where they will be up against New Zealand for the third and final ODI match. The Kiwis will be playing for pride as they have already lost the three match series 2-0.

Earlier in Hyderabad, India’s relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur’s first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters’ job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

