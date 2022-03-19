'His Defence Wasn't the Greatest': Harbhajan Singh on Rivalry With Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting is counted among one of the greatest players to ever walk on the cricket field. He has scored over 27,000 runs in his 17 years long cricketing career. Ponting was known for his signature pull-shot and fared well against both spinners and pacers. However, much like any other player of any sports, Ponting also had his weaknesses. In his case, it was Harbhajan Singh.

The Indian spinner has dismissed Ponting on 10 occasions in Test cricket – more than any other bowler in the history of the game. And, recently during a conversation on the Brett Lee podcast, Harbhajan talked about his rivalry with the former Australian skipper and how he made Ponting his bunny.

Harbhajan calling Ponting among the greatest to play the game. He also went on to highlight how Ponting always wanted to dominate bowlers every time he walked to bat

Harbhajan said Ponting used to defend the ball with “very hard hands” and that’s what made him “vulnerable” to his bowling. “His defence was not the greatest. He used to defend with very hard hands. So that’s what made him vulnerable. My bounce was something he could not play as well as the other bowlers," Harbhajan said.

The Ponting vs Harbhajan rivalry started in 1998 during an ODI match between India and Australia in Sharjah.

Harbhajan, who was then a 17-year-old, had dismissed Ponting through stumping and followed it up by giving the Aussie great a legendary send-off.

The rivalry between the two got bigger and only better. The two were often spotted bickering on-field during India versus Australia Test matches involving both players.

Not just Ponting, Harbhajan had the wood over the entire Australian team back then as he went on to claim 95 wickets against them in 18 Test matches at 29.95. He maintained the economy rate of 2.94 and picked seven five-wicket and three ten-wicket hauls against them in the longest format of the game.

