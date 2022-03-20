'His On-field Decision Making is Very Instinctive': Shreyas Iyer on KL Rahul's Leadership Quality

Flamboyant India batter Shreyas Iyer has opened up on playing under KL Rahul’s leadership earlier this year on a South Africa tour. Iyer has become an integral part of the Indian cricket team in all three formats after his consistent performances in the past year. In the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, Iyer slammed 57*, 74* and 73* in three games was named Player of the Series. He replicated his form in the Test series against Lanka where he scored twin fifties in the 2nd Test to help India clinch the series.

Talking about playing under Rahul’s leadership, Iyer heaped praises on the Indian opener for his calm demeanour and instinctive decision making.

“It was nice to play under him,” Iyer said of Rahul. “Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players it great. He’s got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him," Iyer said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse.

The stylish batter further remembered that Rahul gave him the chance to roll his arms during the South Africa ODI which makes him his favourite captain.

“Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he’s my favourite captain!" he added.

Iyer has often shown interest to help the team as a part-time spinner as he also tried to convince stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah to allow him to bowl during Sri Lanka T20I.

“I had already put my hand up (for a bowl). Around the 16th over when he (Rohit) went it he had already told Bumrah these are the bowlers who need to bowl. I tried to bribe Bumrah but it didn’t work for me (laughs)," he had said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Iyer himself will lead two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming season of IPL. Iyer joined KKR this season after spending 7 years at Delhi Capitals and straightaway the two-time IPL champions named him their captain after splashing huge money to sign him for a whopping INR 12.25 crore.

