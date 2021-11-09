'His Role as Mr Fix-it is Spot on': Shane Warne Takes U-Turn And Backs Steve Smith

Spin legend Shane Warne took a U-turn on his claim for dropping Steve Smith from the playing XI in T20 World Cup. Warne said that Smith’s role as ‘Mr Fix-it’ is working well for the Australian team in the ongoing tournament. Smith’s T20I strike rate has always remained in the scanner as critics have claimed several times that he is not the best option in the limited-overs format.

Earlier, Warne was also not convinced with Smith’s place in the playing for the initial matches in the tournament, however, Australia reached the semifinals from the group of death alongside England. The spin maestro now claims that Australia can lift the World Cup and Smith can play a crucial role in it with his flexibility to bat anywhere.

“Now that the Aussies have their batting order right and (are) finding form, they can win the World Cup,” Warne tweeted on Tuesday.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“I wouldn’t have had Smith in my starting X1. But his role as Mr Fix-it is spot on.”

Warne claims that if Australia lose early wickets then Smith can bat up the order to stabilize the innings and if they didn’t then he can bat below some power-hitters like Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.

He wrote: “Lose early wickets he goes in and if they don’t he slides down and the beasts (Marsh, Stoinis, Maxwell) go in.”

Now that the Aussies have their batting order right & finding form. They can win the WC. I wouldn’t have had Smith in my starting X1. But his role as Mr fix it is spot on ✅. Lose early wkts he goes in & if they don’t he slides down & the beasts (Marsh, Stoinis, Maxwell) go in 👏🏻— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 9, 2021

Australia qualified for the semifinals as Group 1 runners-up on the basis of a better net run rate than South Africa, who ended third and eliminated from the tournament despite beating toppers England on Saturday. England, Australia and South Africa ended with eight points each and the top two in the table was decided on the basis of net run rate.

Meanwhile their opposition, Pakistan have played dominant cricket in the tournament so far as they are the only team to finish the Super 12 stage this year without any defeat.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here