'His Strength is his Balance': Sunil Gavaskar Names CSK All-rounder Who's Been a 'Better Striker of the Ball'

Ravindra Jadeja’s injury came as a major blow for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who already had an underwhelming campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. As he couldn’t make it to the team’s previous fixture against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, the think tank came up with an alternative; promoting Shivam Dube up the batting order. The move reaped positive results as the all-rounder contributed with a 19-ball 32, with the help of 2 sixes and as many boundaries, to CSK’s giant total of 208/6 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Dube has been garnering a lot of praise for hitting big sixes whenever he has been sent in to bat higher in the batting order. He has scored 279 runs in 9 games so far, at a strike rate of 160.34.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Dube for his hitting those big sixes and claimed the team management’s decision to send him higher in the batting order is helping the southpaw play long and impactful knocks.

“His strength is his balance. He stands tall and hits the ball straight. He’s a better striker of the ball and a more consistent striker of the ball (this season). That’s the secret of him picking up the balance. The moment you try and move your foot a little too far across, you’ll lose your balance and shape,” Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

“And most importantly, he’s getting the responsibility of batting higher up the order which means he’s getting more overs to bat. Earlier, he used to bat down the order for his previous franchises, he could only play five-six overs, you can’t score too many runs when you get to play only five-six overs,” he added.

Graeme Swann also reserved huge praise for Dube. Recalling his unbeaten 95-run knock off 46 balls against RCB, the former England cricketer said the left-handed India batter took the responsibility of a senior player and scored heavily.

“Despite being a junior player, Shivam Dube took up the senior’s role and batted responsibly. One of the straight sixes he hit in the game against RCB (where he smashed 95*), that was one of the easiest sixes I have seen in cricket. 102 meters over the sightscreens, it was ridiculous,” Swann said.

