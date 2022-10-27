'His Thoughts Are Very Clear': Suryakumar Yadav Relishes Batting With Virat Kohli

Along with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav has been India’s most in-form batter in the recent past with the duo often combining to raise match-winning partnerships. Thursday was one of those days when Kohli and Surya stitched an unbroken stand worth 95 runs for the third wicket with each hitting a half-century powering India to 179/2 in 20 overs against Netherlands at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

That proved beyond the reach of the Netherlands as India stormed to an impressive 56-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground to regain the to spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

As many as three India batters struck half-centuries including captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Suryakumar. And it was the quickfire innings from Suryakumar or as he’s popularly known as SKY that earned the Indian a player-of-the-match award.

SKY made an unbeaten 51 off 25, an innings that featured seven fours and a six.

“I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat,” SKY said of his innings. “The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time.”

SKY said it took him just one delivery to get a hang of the conditions but he knew his job – get the team to score at least 8-10 runs per over after he walked in to bat during the 13th over when Rohit was dislodged on 53.

“…the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily,” he said.

And SKY is relishing batting with Kohli who peeled off his second successive fifty in the ongoing world cup.

“Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that’s what we are doing,” he said.

During a media interaction, SKY said one of the reasons why their partnership has blossomed is mutual respect. “We respect each others game while batting together. We enjoy batting with each other, try and run hard as much as possible,” he said.

