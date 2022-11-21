HIS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Hira Sabadell vs Falco 2022, Barcelona

HIS vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Hira Sabadell and Falco: Hira Sabadell and Falco will meet in the ECS T10 in Barcelona for the 51st match of the season. HIS are on the back of a losing streak of two games and would be looking to overturn their recent fortunes when they take on Falco.

Falco have also been struggling this season and would be looking to gain some momentum in their fixture against Hira Sabadell, whilst looking to end their losing streak of four matches.

Abid Ali-II has been one of the standout performers this season with the bat as well as the ball. Hira Sabadell will be hoping that his heroics will be able to propel them to a much-needed victory. Falco on the other hand will be hoping that Naseem Hussain call pull out a majestic inning to get them back to winning ways once again.

This exciting contest between Hira Sabadell and Falco is set to take place at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Hira Sabadell vs Falco; here is everything you need to know:

HIS vs FAL Telecast

The HIS vs FAL match will not be telecast on TV.

HIS vs FAL Live Streaming

The match between Hira Sabadell vs Falco is available to be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the European Cricket network.

HIS vs FAL Match Details

The HIS vs FAL match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, November 21, at 05:00 PM IST.

HIS vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abid Ali-II

Vice-Captain: S Ali Syed

Suggested Playing XI for HIS vs FAL Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: B Khalid, M Yaseen

Batters: F Nazir, N Hussain Shah , Q Nabeel

All-rounders: Abid Ali-II, Shafat Ali Syed, A Sarwar

Bowlers: M Zeeshan, M Sheraz, R Ali.

Hira Sabadell vs Falco Possible XIs

Hira Sabadell Predicted Line-up: Nabeel Qaiser, Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtiar Khalid, Muhammad Amir Raza, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid Ali-II, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Ikram Ul Haq(C), F Nazir.

Falco Predicted Line-up: Kamran Raja, Adeel Arif, Adeel Sarwar(C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Moazzam Rasul, Naeem Hussain Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Razaqat Ali, Ali Hassan, Hamza Sher, M Yaseen

