'His Whole Bicep Had Basically Dropped to the Elbow Joint'-Ricky Ponting Recalls Incident With Andrew Symonds

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away recently in a car crash. This shocked the world, but especially Australian cricket fans who had to undergo a lot of pain in March earlier this year when Shane Warne and Rod Marsh both passed away in a gap of one day.

World Cup winner in 2003 and 2007, Symonds was 46 year old when his car spun off on that fateful night. Speaking on his public funeral in Townville, a locality in Queensland, Australia, his skipper Ricky Ponting recalled a memorable anecdote.

The story goes back to 2007 January and it was months away from the World Cup which was to be played in West Indies. The former captain revealed how Symonds had torn his ‘bicep’ while batting during a game, and continued to bat with one arm before Ponting called him back.

“In a one-day series in Australia before we left for the 2007 World Cup, he tore his bicep while he was batting. We had the World Cup a couple of weeks later. He was trying to bat with one arm. He called the physio up, pulled his shirt (sleeves) and his whole bicep had basically dropped to the elbow joint. He told the physio, “Just push my bicep up a bit, put a tape around it and I’ll be fine!” Ponting recalled, drawing laughter from the people present in the memorial.

“I knew how important he was going to be for the World Cup, so I was like, ‘get him off the bloody ground!’. It was another big decision we had to make there because it (the injury) was like touch and go. History said that he was the player we knew could win us the World Cup with his own bat. His work ethic was always there. He had his ups and downs with his fitness, but some of the work he did to be a part of the World Cup was incredible,” said the former Australia skipper.

