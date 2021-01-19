History Created: B-Town Lauds Team India's Series Win Down Under

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
History Created: B-Town Lauds Team India's Series Win Down Under
From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal, celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to hail team India after the Ajinkya Rahane-led cricket team won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series by 2-1. Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test, ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
- PTI
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh were among the celebrities who praised the resilience and grit of the injury-ravaged India team that had suffered a humiliation in the first test match when it was bundled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings. Taking to Twitter, SRK said he was up all night to watch the nail-biting test match.
“What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. “Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!” he wrote. Bachchan hailed the “incredible victory” of India as he noted that the team of new and emerging talents suffered body blows and racial abuses to come out on top.
“INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. INCREDIBLE VICTORY .. badhai badhai badhai .. !! Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! INCREDIBLE INDIA !!” he tweeted. Kumar posted, “Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly Champions.” Filmmaker Karan Johar termed India’s series in Australia as “incredible” and “historic”.
“Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!” he added. Ranveer Singh, who is set to present the story of India’s 1983 world cup win with Kabir Khan’s “83”, wrote, “Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!” Anil Kapoor particularly praised players Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant for leading India’s run chase in the match. “What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill , @cheteshwar1 , and @RishabhPant17!” he said.
Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrated the moment on Instagram, calling the win “historic”. Sharing an image of the team on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor praised the “composure, patience, resilience and mentality” of the players.
“All of India is cheering for you! INDIAAAA INDIAAAA #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy,” he added. Actor Kartik Aaryan proposed that a feature film should be made on the historic moment.
“Iss Match pe toh Film banni chahiye (A movie should be made about this match) What a Historic Win #TeamIndia” he said. “Outstanding! Go team India. Champions down under,” tweeted Farhan Akhtar. South actor Mahesh Babu said he will cherish the historic win of team India for the longest time.
“History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered… series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud #AUSvsIND,” he said. Mohanlal also called the win as epic and congratulated team India.
Actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, hailed the determination and strength of team India. “OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking.
“What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting,” she wrote. Actors Suniel Shetty and Sunny Deol also congratulated team India on the feat.
“Congratulations Team India for this historic win! The future of cricket is shining bright,” Shetty said. Deol wrote, “Never ever underestimate any Indian #INDvsAUS” Gulshan Devaiah tweeted, “What a great fighting feel good series victory!!! #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy retained !!!” “And that’s how history is created!!!” wrote “Tandav” star Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking