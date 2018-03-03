History Created With Two Hat-tricks on Same Day in New Zealand

This is the first time something of this kind has been achieved in the 112 year history of the Plunket Shield since it began in the year 1906-07.
At the Hagley Oval, Logan van Beek claimed his first hat-trick for the Wellington Firebirds against Canterbury. Beek took the wickets of Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard and Ken McClure in the second innings as Canterbury were bowled out for 53. Beek finished with a tally of six wickets in the match.
Remarkable scenes in today's Plunket Shield action. For the first time ever two hat-tricks have been claimed on the same day! Story | https://t.co/IHIb9HClDi #PlunketShield pic.twitter.com/VJ17ACTfNE— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 2, 2018
Over at Eden Park, Auckland Aces’ Matt McEwan also claimed his first ever hat-trick when he dismissed Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell. McEwan who completed this feat during the Northern Districts first innings finished the essay with five wickets to his name, while in the on-going second innings he has already snared three wickets. The Auckland Aces need three more wickets on Day 4 to complete the win.
Matt 'Pro' McEwan takes a hat-trick for the Auckland Aces against @ndcricket in the #PlunketShield— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) March 2, 2018
GREAT WATCH! pic.twitter.com/naQn6iFjjc
