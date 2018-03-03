Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 3, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
History Created With Two Hat-tricks on Same Day in New Zealand

Logan van Beek of Wellington Firebirds (Image: Twitter)

In what is an extremely rare occurrence, two players have created history by taking hat-tricks on the same day in New Zealand’s Plunket Shield competition. Both hat-tricks were in different matches and took place within an hour of each other.

This is the first time something of this kind has been achieved in the 112 year history of the Plunket Shield since it began in the year 1906-07.

At the Hagley Oval, Logan van Beek claimed his first hat-trick for the Wellington Firebirds against Canterbury. Beek took the wickets of Chad Bowes, Michael Pollard and Ken McClure in the second innings as Canterbury were bowled out for 53. Beek finished with a tally of six wickets in the match.




Over at Eden Park, Auckland Aces’ Matt McEwan also claimed his first ever hat-trick when he dismissed Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell. McEwan who completed this feat during the Northern Districts first innings finished the essay with five wickets to his name, while in the on-going second innings he has already snared three wickets. The Auckland Aces need three more wickets on Day 4 to complete the win.



