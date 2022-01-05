'History Has Been Created': Cricket Fraternity Lauds Bangladesh For Scripting History in New Zealand

Bangladesh cricket team scripted history on Wednesday as they registered their first-ever Test win in New Zealand. Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain ended up picking 6 wickets on the final day to bundle out the hosts for 169 in the second innings. The Tom Latham-led Black Caps managed to set a 40-run target which the tourists chased down with 8 wickets in hands.

It’s safe to say that Bangladesh began the year 2022 with one of the biggest upsets in Test cricket. They arrived in New Zealand following a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and less than seven months since New Zealand had won the World Test Championship by beating India in the final in England. The visitors, who didn’t have the services of their premium players in Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah, turned the tables and the result of the game also ended New Zealand’s unbeaten streak in its last 17 Tests at home.

ALSO READ | NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Ebadot Stars As Bangladesh Register Historic 8-wicket Win Against New Zealand

The cricket fraternity was surprised and delighted at the same time to watch Mominul Haque & Co bringing laurels to Bangladesh cricket. Former captain Shakib took to Twitter and wrote, “What a way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff.”

Outstanding performance by our fast bowler and equally well played by all the batsmen. Enjoy the day. You guys deserves all the credit.— Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer lauded the Bangladesh team and wrote, “Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog. What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow.”

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Here’s how other current and former cricketers reacted to Bangladesh’s historic win.

Congratulations @BCBtigers for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/oSAnlAkzbI— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 5, 2022

Bangladesh are producing an incredible performance in NZ .. !! If they can get over the line it will surely go down as one of the great test wins !! A team with little funding & a small first pool of players to choose from .. #NZvBAN— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 4, 2022

Well played, BangladeshNot many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard… 2021 was a great year for Test cricket…2022 has started on a great note too. ✌️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2022

What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hKWGp0HUnM— Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) January 5, 2022

Most of us in this part of the world missed live action but Bangladesh pulled off a heist to start their 2022 with a bang! Congratulations @BCBtigers on your first Test win against New Zealand, you can be very proud of this achievement #BANvsNZ— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 5, 2022

Well done @BCBtigers, to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realise what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers.Congratulations.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/5bHUhdN0h8— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 5, 2022

Incredible advertisement for the health of Test . Bangladesh breaks New Zealand’s run of 17 Tests unbeaten at home!!! #NZvsBan #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4NwcRiSCNn— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 5, 2022

What a moment for @BCBtigers great achievement #NZvsBan brilliant game of test cricket— dinesh chandimal (@chandi_17) January 5, 2022

After New Zealand were dismissed for 328 in their first innings, Mominul Haque (88) led Bangladesh to 478, a 130-run lead on a pitch which stayed true and did not have the usual bias towards fast bowlers regularly seen on New Zealand wickets.

ALSO READ | NZ vs BAN: Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque Hails ‘Unbelievable’ Test Win in New Zealand

Then, thanks to a canny reading of the game by bowling coach Ottis Gibson, Bangladesh only needed 73.4 overs to knock over New Zealand in their second innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here