History Tells You That India Aren't Going to Win it, England Have to be Patient: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that India cannot afford to lose even a minute of the ongoing 3rd Test at Headingley if they harbour hopes of winning the contest. As per Vaughan, England are way ahead thanks to their first innings brilliance with the ball and the bat and in the prime position to win convincingly.

“History tells you that India aren’t going to win it," Vaughan was quoted as saying by the BBC. “England are way ahead. They should win convincingly. It might just take longer than they thought."

Batting first after winning the toss, India were skittled for 78 inside two sessions on the opening day of the Test. And then powered by Joe Root’s third straight hundred of the series, they posted 432 - and gained a massive lead of 354 runs.

It’s been seven straight Tests since England last tasted victory and Vaughan has advised them to not panic and be patient. “England just have to be patient. They are not used to winning, and when that is the case you can sometimes panic," he said,

“It might take an hour. It might take an hour and a half. But you have to stay patient on or around the fourth-stump line, bringing the batsmen forward," he added.

He added that India, who finished the third day’s play at 215/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara 91 not out alongside captain Virat Kohli batting on 45, will have to add at least 280 more runs to their total in order to make a match out of it.

“India can’t afford a half an hour blip. They have to win every minute of this Test if they are going to win this Test. England will know that. India need to score another 280 runs, and leave England a chase of 140. With England’s batting line-up, you never know," he said.

India currently trail England by 139 runs.

