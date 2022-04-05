Hit by Economic Crisis, Sri Lankan Media Stops IPL 2022 Coverage

Sri Lanka is going through a severe economic crisis. It has hit the backbone of every other people in the island nation with TV channels and newspapers laying off their employees. As a result, the coverage of the Indian Premier League has been hit hard. Two prominent newspapers haven’t been publishing stories about the tournament as they are keeping the coverage on the biggest national story in recent time. Meanwhile, channels that broadcast the tournament had to lay off people and therefore they have stopped the broadcast.

“Several cricket fans in that country want the IPL to be broadcast. Local channels also want to show IPL matches. But the impact of the financial crisis is so great that IPL broadcasting has been stopped. The country’s government also stopped school exams a few weeks ago due to running out of paper supplies," a local media report said.

Several Sri Lankan cricketers have been part of IPL and the current lot which includes the likes of Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara have already tweeted about the crisis, attracting attention of the world media.

Jayawardene, who is the Mumbai Indians’ coach, said he feels sad to see emergency law and curfew in his country. He added that the government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest.

“I am sad to see emergency law and curfew in Sri Lanka. The government cannot ignore the needs of the people who have every right to protest. Detaining people who do is not acceptable and I am very proud of the brave Sri Lankan lawyers who rushed to their defence," Jayawardene tweeted on Sunday. Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst economic crisis and people are protesting in different cities including capital Colombo against the government’s policies.

“True leaders own up to mistakes. There is massive urgency here to protect the people of our country united in their suffering. These problems are man-made and can be fixed by the right, qualified people. Certain people controlling the economy of this country have lost the people’s confidence and must stand down. We then need a good team to give the country confidence and belief. There is no time to waste. It is time to be humble, not make excuses and to do the right thing. #PeoplePower," he wrote on Twitter.

