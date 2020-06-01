'Hit me in Front of Square': Shoaib Akhtar Relives Battle With Herschelle Gibbs

There have been quite a few memorable battles over the years between batsmen and bowlers, and one such battle was between former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.
It was the sixth ODI of a tri-series in Sharjah, in March 2000 and Pakistan beat South Africa by 67 runs in a low-scoring encounter. Akhtar was the wrecker-in-chief as he returned with figures of 3-9 that helped Pakistan bundle out the opposition for 101.
But Gibbs was the only batsman who remained unbeaten on 59 from 79 balls. What's interesting is that Pakistan achieved the victory without dismissing both the opposition openers - Gary Kirsten had retired hurt earlier in the innings.
Do you remember how hot it was @hershybru? It wasn't even a spell, it was one over. Lol In such weather conditions, i was always in a hurry 😂😂 https://t.co/zVB14wAVAq— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2020
Gibbs tweeted this bit of info and remembered how Akhtar had done the damage that day. The latter had dismissed Mark Boucher, Dale Benkenstein and Lance Klusener in the 17th over of the innings, that led to their eventual downfall.
Proteas were bundled out for a mere 101. Later Akhtar tweeted how he tried to get under Gibbs' skin and asked him to hit ‘in front of the square’, but laughed that he ultimately ‘ran out of partners’.
