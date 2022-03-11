HIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs, MCA T20 Super Series 2022, March 11, 5:30 PM IST

HIT vs STK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2022 match 5 between Hitters and Strikers: In the fifth match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2022, the Hitters will go head-to-head against Strikers. The game is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 5:30 PM IST on Friday, March 11. Hitters will be disappointed as both their opening games had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. They will be raring to play their first match on Friday.

The team will expect good performances from Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, and Syazrul Ezat Idrus. However, it will be a tough task against the Strikers, who’ve won two of three games in the tournament. Their second match against the Hitters was abandoned due to inclement weather. They now head into this match after beating the Warriors by 18 runs in their previous game.

Ahead of the match between Hitters and Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

HIT vs STK Telecast

Hitters vs Strikers game will not be telecast in India

HIT vs STK Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Super Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HIT vs STK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 5:30 PM IST on March 11, Friday.

Captain: Aimal Khan

Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for HIT vs STK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Perera

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh

All-rounders: Aimal Khan, Michael Masih, Syazrul Ezat Idrus

Bowlers: Anwar Rahman, Dhivendran Mogan, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

HIT vs STK Probable XIs

Hitters: Ainool Haqqiem, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Faisal, Pavandeep Singh, Asby Tan Haris, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Ahmad Faiz, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Strikers: Virandeep Singh (WK), Shankar Satish, Michael Masih, Ammar Uzair Firki, Kevin Perera, Ainool Hafiz, Mohd Suharril Fetri, Dhivendran Mogan, Aimal Khan, Anwar Rahman (C), Sharveen Surendran

