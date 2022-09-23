'Hitting a Six Off Every Delivery is Impossible': Former India Opener's Advise to Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is trying to reinvent himself, adopting an ultra-aggressive approach with the bat. So far, the strategy hasn’t paid off well for the India captain who now is being advised to stick to his old routine wherein he would take time to settle in before switching to the attack mode.

Rohit though has not been in miserable form with the bat though. He has two fifties in his last 10 innings including 72 vs Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup and 64 vs West Indies scored during a bilateral T20I series earlier this year.

However, the manner of Rohit’s dismissals is what’s concerning as the 35-year-old looks hell bent on attacking every delivery that comes his way. During the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, he struck a six and then was beaten on the outside edge off the next following which he benefitted after Pat Cummins offered a dolly which he put away for a four.

Not satisfied with that, Rohit then went after Jos Hazlewood in the next over, only to flick one into the hands of deep midwicket fielder to hole out on 11 off 9.

A promising innings nipped in the bud.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has advised the experienced campaigner to put faith in his old strategy which involved playing with caution in the beginning and once settled, switch gears.

“It looks like Rohit Sharma wants to hit a four or a six every delivery,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “The day when he decides to ditch this attitude and hit a boundary when he feels like, he will be unstoppable. He’s a gun player, one of the finest batters in the world without doubt. But hitting a six off every delivery is unfortunately impossible. He isn’t playing with the mindset of settling down.”

India lost the series opener to concede a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and face the world champions in a do-or-die clash in Nagpur tonight.

