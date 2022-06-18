HK vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Hong Kong vs Italy, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CWC One-Day Challenge League B 2022, Match 2, June 18, Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, 12:30 pm IST

HK vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s HK vs ITA CWC One-Day Challenge League B 2022 match 2 between Hong Kong vs Italy: In the second match of the CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Hong Kong will take on Italy at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Hong Kong are ranked second in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B point standings. Having won three and lost one of their five league matches Hong Kong has accumulated 7 points. KD Shah leads Hong Kong in the runs department with 244 runs at a strike rate of 75. Waqas Barkat has also got runs behind his back.

Italy are third in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B point standings, having won two out of their five league matches. The team currently has 5 points. Italy’s leading run-scorer is NL Smith with 128 runs. GK Berg has taken 11 wickets and is the best bowler for Italy.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong vs Italy; here is everything you need to know:

HK vs ITA Telecast

The match between Hong Kong and Italy will not be telecast in India.

HK vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between Hong Kong and Italy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HK vs ITA Match Details

The HK vs ITA match will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Friday, June 18, at 12:30 pm IST

HK vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Maiolo

Vice-Captain: Nizakat Khan

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Marcus Campopiano , Zeeshan Ali

Batsmen: Nizakat Khan, Jamie Grassi, Gian Meade,

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshed, Nicholas Maiolo

Bowlers: Damith Kosala, Ayush Shukla, Jaspreet Singh

Hong Kong vs Italy Possible Starting XI:

Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Zeeshan Ali, Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Daniel Pascoe

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Manpreet Singh, Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Amir Sharif, Jamie Grassi, Nikolai Smith, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage, Sukhwinder Singh, Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh

