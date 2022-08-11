HK vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Hong Kong vs Italy, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for HK vs ITA CWC One-Day Challenge League B 2022, August 11, Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, 3:30 pm IST

HK vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s HK vs ITA CWC One-Day Challenge League B 2022 match 40 between Hong Kong vs Italy: Match number 40 of the CWC One-Day Challenge League B will pit Hong Kong against Italy, clashing at the Kyambogo Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, August 11.

Hong Kong tops the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B point standings at the moment. They are soaring through the tournament with 10 wins in 13 games. KD Shah has been the top scorer for Hong Kong while pacer Yasmin Murtaza has scalped 14 wickets in the season. Hong Kong will be looking to reign supreme yet again when they take on Italy.

Meanwhile, Italy are in a slump after facing back-to-back defeats in the league. The Europeans were thumped by Kenya in their most recent encounter. NL Smith has been Italy’s run machine while pacer GK Berg has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 5.67

Both sides will be battling it out to stamp their supremacy in the league. Do not miss live action that begins at 3:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong vs Italy; here is everything you need to know:

HK vs ITA Telecast

The match between Hong Kong and Italy will not be telecast in India.

HK vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between Hong Kong and Italy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HK vs ITA Match Details

The HK vs ITA match will be played at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Thursday, August 11 at 3:30 pm IST.

HK vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicholas Maiolo

Vice-Captain: Nizakat Khan

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: N Ahmed, Scott McKechnie

Batsmen: Nizakat Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Nikolai Smith,

All-rounders: Nicholas Maiolo, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Crishan Kalugamage, Hasnat Ahmed

Hong Kong vs Italy Possible Starting XI:

Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Nizakat Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, N Ahmed (wk), Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg (c), Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Sukhwinder Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here