HK vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier HK vs UAE match, August 24, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, 9:30 pm IST

HK vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier match between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates:

The enthralling action of the Asia Cup 2022 will be underway on August 27 and the final side to feature in the main event is still not decided. One of Hong Kong or UAE will make their way to the tournament to join the other five Asian nations. The vacant slot will be filled today when the two sides clash at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST.

Hong Kong are yet to be beaten in the qualifiers and they would not want to slip up at the final hurdle. Hong Kong defeated Singapore in their first qualifier match on Saturday, winning by a narrow margin of 8 runs. They stepped up their performance against Kuwait and secured an easy 8-wicket triumph in their second fixture. Nizakat Khan and his men will be hoping to maintain their strong form and secure a place in the prestigious tournament.

The UAE will enter this contest with the much-needed boost they gained from their victory against Singapore. Though they stumbled in the first encounter, the CP Rizwan-led side will be feeling confident against Hong Kong as they haven’t lost a single T20I against them.

The team that emerges victorious will march into the main event while the loser will be forced to fly back home. UAE will have the home crowd backing them and will also have the psychological head-to-head advantage over Hong Kong.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

HK vs UAE Telecast

The match between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

HK vs UAE Live Streaming

The match between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

HK vs UAE Match Details

The HK vs UAE match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Wednesday, August 24 at 9:30 pm IST.

HK vs UAEDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Basil Hameed

Vice-Captain: Chirag Suri

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind, Scott McKechnzie

Batsmen: Nizakat Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Basil Hameed, Aizaz Khan, Zawar Farid

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Possible Starting XI:

Hong Kong Predicted Starting Line-up: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnzie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vritiya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here