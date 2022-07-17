HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match, July 17, 1:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: HK vs UGA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 between Hong Kong and Uganda July 17, 1:00 PM IST

HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match between Hong Kong and Uganda:

In the 5th place playoff match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Hong Kong will be having a go at Uganda at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both Hong Kong and Uganda enjoyed similar rides in the league as they struggled with their form.

Hong Kong ended up in third-last place in Group B. They lost their first two games against Uganda and Netherlands. However, the team managed to secure one victory by defeating PNG by two wickets. Hong Kong are coming into the Sunday match after defeating Singapore in the seventh-place play-off game by seven wickets.

Uganda also delivered a praise-worthy performance in their last game. They made a mark by thrashing Jersey by five runs. The bowlers won the game as they restricted Jersey to only 105 runs in 20 overs. Speaking about their performance in the league round, Uganda finished last in Group B with two losses from three matches.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong and Uganda, here is everything you need to know:

HK vs UGA Telecast

Hong Kong vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India.

HK vs UGA Live Streaming

The HK vs UGA fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HK vs UGA Match Details

Hong Kong and Uganda will play against each other at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo at 1:00 PM IST on July 17, Sunday.

HK vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Babar Hayat

Vice-Captain – Riazat Ali Shah

Suggested Playing XI for HK vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fred Achelam

Batters: Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Aizaz Khan, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Aftab Hussain, Ayush Shukla, Frank Nsubuga

HK vs UGA Probable XIs:

Hong Kong: Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Haroon Arshed, Mohammad Waheed

Uganda: Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Roger Mukasa, Fred Achelam(wk), Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Nsubuga

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here