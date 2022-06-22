HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match, June 22, 8:00 AM IST

HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 match between Hong Kong Women and Kuwait Women: In a Group B match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship on Wednesday, Hong Kong Women will have a go at Kuwait Women. The two teams will play at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangai from 8:00 AM IST.

Kuwait Women need to buckle up in the T20 league. They are currently third in the standings with one victory from two league games. After a torrid start, the team defeated Bhutan Women in its last game by three wickets. Maryam Omar played a sensational knock of 46 runs while her team had to chase down a total of 113 runs.

Coming to Hong Kong Women, they are the only team in the T20 Championship to not lose a game yet. Hong Kong Women have won all their three league games to take the pole position in Group B. The team is heading into the Wednesday game on the back of a seven-wicket win over Nepal Women.

Ahead of the match between Hong Kong Women and Kuwait Women, here is everything you need to know:

HK-W vs KU-W Telecast

Hong Kong Women vs Kuwait Women game will not be telecast in India

HK-W vs KU-W Live Streaming

The ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HK-W vs KU-W Match Details

HK-W vs KU-W match will be played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangai at 8:00 AM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Betty Chan

Vice-Captain – Mariko Hill

Suggested Playing XI for HK-W vs KU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aakriti Bose, Yasmin Daswani

Batters: Maryam Omar, Bella Poon, Natasha Miles

All-rounders: Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Mariko Hill

Bowlers: Mariamma Hyder, Betty Chan, Kary Chan

HK-W vs KU-W Probable XIs:

Hong Kong Women: Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan (c), Yasmin Daswani(wk), Betty Chan, Bella Poon, Lemon Cheung, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Elysa Hubbard, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar

Kuwait Women: Maria Jasvi, Aakriti Bose (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Shanti Balasubramani, Amna Sharif, Mariamma Hyder, Maryam Ashraf, Siobhan Lee, Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali

