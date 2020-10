HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Captain / HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 will witness its third match in this league on Sunday morning, when Hong Kong Cricket Club will be up against Kowloon Cricket Club at the Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap. The outing on October 25 will take place at 11.30am IST. This will be the second match in the league games for both the teams.

Coming with a victory in hand from their previous clashes, both Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club will be high on energy to score another win in the second match. Kowloon’s plus point is their bowling unit, which was on fire in the last outing. Hong Kong Cricket Club is strong with their batting lineup. Overall, both the teams have string chances to defeat another.

HKCC vs KCC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club match on the FanCode App.

HKCC vs KCC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Playing XI: Live Score

HKCC vs KCC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club: Match Details

October 25 – 11.30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, HKCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club captain: Martin Coetzee

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club vice-captain: Christopher Carter

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club wicket keeper: Jamie Atkinson, Adit Gorawara

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club batsmen: Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah, Christopher Carter

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club all-rounders: Kinchit Shah, Rory Cox, Aizaz Khan

Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020 HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club bowlers: Jason Davidson, Charlie Wallis, Elliot Scrivener

HKCC vs KCC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Hong Kong Cricket Club playing 11 against Kowloon Cricket Club: Rory Caines, Adit Gorawara (wk), Ninad Shah, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Arshad, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener (c), Martin Versfeld, Ryan Buckley.

HKCC vs KCC Hong Kong Premier League T20 2020, Kowloon Cricket Club playing 11 against Hong Kong Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson (c/w), Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Devang Bulsara.