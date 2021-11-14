HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021 Final, November 14, 6:30 AM IST

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021 between Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club: Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) and Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) will lock horns with each other in Final of the Hong Kong Premier League One-Day 2021 tournament on Sunday, November 14. The final match will be played at the Mission Road Ground, in Mong Kok at 06:30 AM IST.

Both sides reached the final after winning two games each from four matches. HKCC’s first two games were abandoned, but the team won the following two games against Diasqua Little Sai Wan CC and KCC by 158 runs and three wickets respectively.

KCC too faced a disappointment in the tournament opener as the match was abandoned. They won the second match against Diasqua by 87-runs but lost the following game against their Sunday opponents by three-wickets. However, the team returned to winning ways with a massive 128-run victory against Pakistan HKG in their last fixture.

KCC will have revenge on their mind against HKCC in the summit clash, while HKCC with two back-to-back wins will aim to make it three and win the silverware on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between the Hong Kong Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

HKCC vs KCC Telecast

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club match will not be televised in India.

HKCC vs KCC Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HKCC vs KCC Match Details

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club match will be played at the Mission Road Ground, in Mong Kok, on Sunday, November 14, at 06:30 AM IST.

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqas Barkat

Vice-captain: Muhammad Khan

Suggested Playing XI for HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Waqas Barkat

Batters: Babar Hayat, Muhammad Khan, Martin Coetzee

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Nizakat Khan

Bowlers: Ahan Trivedi, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis, Dan Pascoe

HKCC vs KCC Probable XIs

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Brett Long, Kinchit Shah (C), Adit Gorawara (WK), Ninad Shah, Haroon Arshad, Luke Jones, Elliot Scrivener, Ayush Shukla, Charlie Wallis

Kowloon Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson, Muhammad Khan, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Simandeep Singh, Waqas Barkat (C, WK), Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal, Vikas Sharma

